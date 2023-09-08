 Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…' : The Tribune India

  Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

Acknowledges Kangana as a brilliant and beautiful actor but criticises her for ‘lacking respect for other people and countries’

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

Pakistani actor Nausheeh Shah criticises Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Instagram/ nausheenshah4, kanganaranaut



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah recently expressed her desire to meet Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and criticised her during an appearance on the talk show ‘Hadh Kar Di’. She said she would like to slap Kangana.

When asked which Bollywood actor she would like to meet, Nausheen mentioned Ranaut. She cited Kangana's negative comments about Pakistan and its army, commending her audacity but suggesting that she should focus on her own country and acting rather than making such statements.

Nausheen said, “The way she says sh*t about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistani army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but she talks about the country, that too someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting, your direction, focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and what not.”

Nausheen also questioned Kangana's knowledge about Pakistan and its agencies, emphasising the secrecy surrounding them.

Though she acknowledged Kangana as a brilliant and beautiful actor, she criticised her for “lacking respect for other people and countries”, labelling her as an “extremist”.

