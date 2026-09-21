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Home / Entertainment / Pakistani RJ apologises for trolling Katrina Kaif over her appearance

Pakistani RJ apologises for trolling Katrina Kaif over her appearance

Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris says he saw the clip of Salman Khan from "Bigg Boss", in which Salman mentioned him; Salman Khan on Saturday criticised those trolling Katrina for her appearance

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:00 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris and actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Photo credit: @drejazwaris/Instagram and social media
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Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris has apologised for his remarks about Katrina Kaif's post-pregnancy weight, saying he reflected on his words after Bollywood star Salman Khan called out the trolling of the actor.

Salman Khan on Saturday criticised those trolling Katrina for her appearance, saying, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... (everyone gains weight while pregnant) Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi... (when she will return to films she will be fit) she wants to spend time with her family."

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Kaif, who welcomed son Vihaan in November 2025, made an appearance at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai with husband Vicky Kaushal.

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After the videos of the actor surfaced on the internet, a section of users went on to troll her. Waris also made unflattering comments about the actor's weight.

He wrote, "SORRY KATRINA KAIF, from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realized that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I'm also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine."

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Waris said he saw the clip of Salman Khan from "Bigg Boss", in which Salman mentioned him.

"And after this, I really felt that I shouldn't have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don't know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words."

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