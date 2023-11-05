Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 5

Pakistani TikTok sensation, Aliza Seher, found herself in the eye of a social media storm when a private video of her went viral, sparking widespread conversations and scrutiny. This incident follows in the footsteps of the recent ‘Kulhad Pizza’ couple, Gurpreet and Sahaj, who faced a similar situation.

The video's rapid dissemination across various social media platforms prompted Aliza Seher to confront the challenging circumstances head-on. In a heartfelt video post, she breaks down as she vents her frustration and talks about her current situation.

In her emotional address, Seher expressed, "The individual in Qatar is the one responsible for the widespread circulation of my video. Although I've sought support from the cybercrime department, no action has been taken against this person. I want to extend my gratitude to all those who have stood by me and offered their support. My dedication and hard work are apparent for all to see. Even at the inception of my YouTube channel, I faced threats, but with the unwavering support of my family, I continued to work and have reached where I am today.”

Since the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 100,000 views, with many individuals rallying to support her during this challenging time.

Please everyone help her. 🙏 https://t.co/c1jzWrz5Yr — Amjad Ali (@AliAmjadmalik20) October 28, 2023

After investigation, it was reported that it is the same individual that Aliza Seher had mentioned. This person agreed to have altered the video but denied his involvement in spreading it.

For the unversed, Aliza Seher holds immense popularity in Pakistan. She is known for her relatable content surrounding her daily life, which resonates with her followers.

