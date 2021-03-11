Palak Tiwari paired opposite Jassie Gill in Salman Khan’s next film titled ‘Bhaijaan’

The makers of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now being called Bhaijaan, have roped in Palak Tiwari opposite Jassie Gill. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagatpathi Babu and Shehnaaz Gill, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Recently, actors Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal came on board to play Salman Khan’s three brothers in the film. And now, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari has also joined the cast.
Palak, who featured in the music video Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu, is quite a craze amongst youngsters. After making her Bollywood debut in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the young diva is now set for her big Bollywood break in a Salman Khan-starrer. The film will release in theatres on December 30, 2022, a few days after Salman Khan’s birthday.
—TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...