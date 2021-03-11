Palak Tiwari paired opposite Jassie Gill in Salman Khan’s next film titled ‘Bhaijaan’

The makers of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now being called Bhaijaan, have roped in Palak Tiwari opposite Jassie Gill. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagatpathi Babu and Shehnaaz Gill, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Recently, actors Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal came on board to play Salman Khan’s three brothers in the film. And now, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari has also joined the cast.

Palak, who featured in the music video Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu, is quite a craze amongst youngsters. After making her Bollywood debut in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the young diva is now set for her big Bollywood break in a Salman Khan-starrer. The film will release in theatres on December 30, 2022, a few days after Salman Khan’s birthday.

