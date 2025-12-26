DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Pan masala ad 'misleading': Consumer court orders forensic test of Salman Khan’s sign on power of attorney

Pan masala ad 'misleading': Consumer court orders forensic test of Salman Khan’s sign on power of attorney

The complainant argued when saffron costs Rs 4 lakh per kg, how can it be available in a pan masala pouch of Rs 5

article_Author
PTI
Kota, Updated At : 09:27 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. File photo
Advertisement

A consumer court in Rajasthan’s Kota on Friday ordered Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s personal appearance in a “misleading” pan masala advertisement case and forensic examination of the signature on power of attorney submitted before the court.

Advertisement

The court noted that next hearing on the matter will be on January 20.

Advertisement

The complainant, advocate Indra Mohan Singh Honey, who is also a BJP leader, on October 15 filed a complaint in Kota consumer court alleging that Rajshree Pan Masala and Khan are misleading the people with advertisement of pan masala in the name of “saffron-infused cardamom” and saffron-infused pan masala.

Advertisement

He argued that when saffron costs Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, how can it be available in a pan masala pouch of Rs 5? The actor and the company are misleading the public and the youths getting attracted towards consuming pan masala and falling victim to serious diseases like cancer.

On the previous hearing on December 9, the petitioner had raised objections to Khan’s signature on the power of attorney and reply to the court notice submitted before the court and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Hearing the pan masala advertisement case, the consumer court on Friday ordered forensic examination of the actor’s signature and directed him to appear in person before the court on January 20 along with advocate RC Choubey, who notarised the power of attorney and reply.

“The power of attorney and reply submitted on behalf of the actor did not bear his signature. Khan’s signature differed from those he had signed in the Jodhpur jail and in the court there,” the petitioner said.

We objected to Khan’s signature and demanded an FSL examination of the signature and his personal appearance. The court accepted our objection, he said.

Singh said he would also register a case of forgery of documents against the actor and others involved as the same forged documents were presented to the court.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts