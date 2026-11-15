Panchayat Season 5 'iss saal nahi aayega?' Prime Video leaves fans guessing about the show’s future

In an unexpected turn of events, Prime Video has left Panchayat fans wondering about the future of their beloved show. A cryptic new message from the service has sparked speculation, leaving audiences questioning whether the much-loved series will return for another season or not.

The development comes after the events of season 4, which saw Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) lose their position, making way for a new leadership in Phulera. Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) stepped in as the new Pradhan, with her husband, Bhushan Sharma, better known as Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), by her side. And with the new power dynamics in place, it looks like Banrakas ka raj, and Phulera is now playing by his rules!

While Prime Video’s latest move has certainly raised eyebrows for season 5, fans are left wondering what this means for the future of Panchayat. Is the beloved village really bidding farewell, or is Banrakas' reign setting the stage for an unexpected new chapter in Phulera?