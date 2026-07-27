Pankaj Tripathi to receive Artist of Distinction honour at Melbourne

The most versatile and celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to receive the prestigious Artist of Distinction honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. Marking a special milestone, this will also be the first time the National Award-winning actor will attend the festival and personally receive the honour.

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The honour marks yet another milestone in Tripathi’s career, which spans critically acclaimed performances across films and streaming platforms. From portraying deeply rooted, everyday characters to delivering some of contemporary Indian cinema’s most memorable performances, the actor has earned widespread admiration for his authenticity, understated brilliance and unwavering commitment to storytelling.

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From the unforgettable Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur and the beloved Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, to his National Award-winning performance in Mimi and acclaimed roles in Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey, Masaan, Criminal Justice, OMG 2 and Main Atal Hoon, Tripathi has consistently redefined excellence with characters that have become cultural touchstones. His ability to portray ordinary people with extraordinary sincerity has earned him immense critical acclaim and a devoted global fan following.

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Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, Tripathi said, “To be soon receiving the Artist of Distinction’ honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling.”