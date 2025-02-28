Pankaj Udhas’ track Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum debuts on his first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, his final track, Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum, has been released by Bhushan Kumar, honouring the iconic singer’s enduring legacy.

The soulful melody serves as a poignant tribute to the late ghazal maestro, keeping his musical legacy alive for fans and listeners around the world. T-Series, led by Bhushan, in collaboration with Neeraj Roy, founder and MD of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., honoured ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas on his first death anniversary.

The song, composed by the late Ananda Shankar, has been recreated by Deepak Pandit and Pankaj Udhas, with lyrics by Udhas himself. The beautiful sargam vocals of Pratibha Singh Baghel are coupled with the voice of Udhas.