DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Pankaj Udhas’ track Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum debuts on his first death anniversary

Pankaj Udhas’ track Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum debuts on his first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, his final track, Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum, has been released by Bhushan Kumar, honouring the iconic singer’s enduring legacy. The soulful melody serves as a poignant tribute to the late...
article_Author
IANS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On the first death anniversary of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, his final track, Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum, has been released by Bhushan Kumar, honouring the iconic singer’s enduring legacy.

The soulful melody serves as a poignant tribute to the late ghazal maestro, keeping his musical legacy alive for fans and listeners around the world. T-Series, led by Bhushan, in collaboration with Neeraj Roy, founder and MD of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., honoured ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas on his first death anniversary.

The song, composed by the late Ananda Shankar, has been recreated by Deepak Pandit and Pankaj Udhas, with lyrics by Udhas himself. The beautiful sargam vocals of Pratibha Singh Baghel are coupled with the voice of Udhas.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper