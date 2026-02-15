‘Papa ki blessings hai...Waheguru di meher’: Sunny Deol on his back-to-back hits

Over the past three years, veteran actor Sunny Deol has been on a remarkable streak. First, Gadar 2 became a blockbuster, followed by Jaat, which delivered a decent box-office performance, and now Border 2 is racking up impressive collections. On Thursday, at the Border 2 success press conference, Sunny expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and continued support.

When one of the reporters praised Sunny's remarkable return to the spotlight, addressing him as Sunny Deol 2.0, Sunny quipped, "Itne saal pata nahi kahan chupa hua tha (I don't know where I was hiding all these years.) It's really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone -- work hard, love your profession, don't get disheartened and time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it). He credited his late father, Dharmendra and God's grace for all the success he has achieved.

"Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai...The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love," he added.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.