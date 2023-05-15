Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

IANS

Renowned singer Papon recently experienced a health setback that required him to be hospitalised in Mumbai. However, he made a swift recovery and is now on a trip to the UK with his family for work and leisure.

Papon, known for songs such as Jiyein Kyun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Humnava, among others, posted a heartfelt note along with a picture with his son Puhor. In the early hours of May 11, Papon was admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a stomach ailment. After one day, on the evening of the May 12, he was discharged, indicating a speedy recovery.