DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Parag Tyagi remembers late wife Shefali Jariwala

Parag Tyagi remembers late wife Shefali Jariwala

Tyagi shares a video post on his Instagram handle 

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shefali Jariwala. (X@shefalijariwala via PTI)
Advertisement

Actor Parag Tyagi penned a note on social media as he remembered his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, on her 43rd birthday.

Advertisement

Jariwala, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track “Kaanta Laga”, passed away on June 27 at the age of 42.

Advertisement

Tyagi shared a video post on his Instagram handle on Monday and said the birthday of his mother also falls on the same day as Jariwala’s.

Advertisement

The throwback video featured the actor’s mother and Jariwala dancing together.

“Log bolte hain ki ek aadmi ki safalta ke peeche ek woman hoti hai, I am so lucky i have 2 women Pari & Mummy, doston imagine dono ka birthday same date hai aaj. 15th Dec. Happy birthday my life. Love you till my last breath even after that,” he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Jariwala and Tyagi, known for appearing in daily soaps like “Pavitra Rishta” and “Jodha Akbar”, met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. They had appeared together on the popular reality show “Nach Baliye”.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts