Home / Entertainment / Parenting tips from Kareena

Parenting tips from Kareena

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks during an event, in New Delhi
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her dedication to a fitness routine, incorporating yoga and exercise into her regular lifestyle.

On Wednesday, at an HSBC event in Delhi, the ace star shared how she and her husband Saif Ali Khan incorporate fitness into their family routine, setting healthy examples for their kids Taimur and Jeh.

The star couple not only enjoys watching movies or working together, but also makes sure to follow a fitness regimen together.

“I am quite a fitness freak because Saif and I kind of love to work out together. We love to do yoga together..,” she said.

The Chameli actor added that as a parent, they both want to set an example for their kids and ensure the kids are part of their workout routine. “The idea is to do something, a health benefit that the boys get to see us do together. So, even if we’re going to the gym, they tag along with us. You have to show them actions more than words.”

Kapoor also opened up about how her idea of wealth has evolved over the years. “I think the idea of wealth has changed in my own life...obviously, because of working for the last 26 years has changed the entire way of the way I look at wealth. When I started (professional career) to now, things have changed,” she said, adding, “I think actors have started putting their way across where they would also want to be paid equally, firstly, as their male counterparts. So, I think that has also added to a lot of character to our women as well as what wealth stands for today. I think it’s a lot more than just having money in the bank.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra.

