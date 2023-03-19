Parineeti Chopra celebrates 'soulmate' Sahaj's birthday

Mumbai, March 19
Parineeti Chopra penned an adorable birthday wish for her 'soulmate' brother Sahaj Chopra.
Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture with brother on Sunday. The siblings wore heavy jackets suggesting that the picture was taken at some abroad location. Parineeti wore a pink one while Sahaj opted for a grey one. Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Found a soulmate 30 years ago .. Blessed that God made him my brother .. Luff yeww stooopid boiiii ... you are my baby forever and ever happpy bdayyyy!"
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The birthday boy also replied to her big sister sending some heart emojis on her post. Parineeti often shares posts with her brother and treats her fans with some solid sibling goals.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Chamkila'.
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.
