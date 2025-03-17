DT
Home / Entertainment / Parineeti Chopra on husband Raghav Chadha completing leadership programme

Parineeti Chopra on husband Raghav Chadha completing leadership programme

Parineeti Chopra couldn’t contain her excitement as she celebrated her husband Raghav Chadha’s latest achievement. The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party has completed a prestigious leadership programme at Harvard University, and Parineeti expressed her pride on social media. Taking...
Updated At : 11:07 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Parineeti Chopra couldn’t contain her excitement as she celebrated her husband Raghav Chadha’s latest achievement. The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party has completed a prestigious leadership programme at Harvard University, and Parineeti expressed her pride on social media. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Parineeti shared a fun reaction to his achievement, calling herself a “Harvard wife.”

Raghav Chadha shared a series of pictures on Instagram, standing proudly in front of the Harvard Kennedy School. “Learning, unlearning, and growing—one class at a time! From intense classroom teachings to insightful discussions with brilliant minds from across the world, the Harvard experience has been nothing short of transformative,” read the caption of his post.

The actress, known for her playful nature, quickly responded to her husband’s post. She shared a picture of Raghav with a cheeky caption, “My husband is a Harvard return.” In another post, she proudly declared, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m a Harvard Wife. Bye.” —ANI

