Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding LIVE: Haldi, sangeet ceremony today; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

Priyanka Chopra to skip cousin’s wedding

While the buzz was that Priyanka Chopra would fly from the US in a charter plane to attend Raghav-Parineeti’s wedding, but now with her congratulatory message this morning on Instagram, it is being said that PeeCee might skip the wedding. Earlier today, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings," along with a picture of Parineeti.

Ahead of her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen spending some time with her daughter Malti Marie at a farm.

Priyanka was joined by her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. The actress shared a video reel on Instagram, where the three were seen playing and interacting with farm animals such as goats and birds.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She captioned the video: “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat.”