Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding LIVE: Haldi, sangeet ceremony today; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

Chandigarh, September 23
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP politician Raghav Chadha. It’s going to be a grand wedding being hosted in Udaipur. The couple is already in the ‘City of Lakes’ and the wedding festivities have begun. While Parineeti and Raghav have hosted a welcome lunch for their guests, next is the mehendi ceremony followed by a 90s-themed Bollywood sangeet. As per reports, most of the celebrations are scheduled to be held at the Leela Palace. The couple will likely tie the knot at the Taj Lake, tomorrow, September 24.
#Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #Karan Johar #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha
The sangeet ceremony that's slated for today evening, will be a 90s themed dance party. As DJ Sumit Sethi arrives, fans say it's going to be full of music and performances.
View this post on Instagram
Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha’s ‘royal Punjabi wedding’ has a tight security with 100 private security guards being deployed at the venue. Reportedly, Hotel Leela Palance will have security guards deployed on four to five boats in Lake Pichola. The jetty will also have special security deployed. Amidst the heavy-duty security, there are now videos of phone cameras being taped at the venue. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Considering there will be politicians including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann among the guests, the security protocol demands are being followed to the T.
Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra’s paternal aunt (bua) and uncle were papped at the Udaipur airport. When paparazzi asked them how they felt, the expressed their joy about Parineeti getting married to Raghav Chadha. Pari's bua also told them that she will be gifting jewels to the actor.
View this post on Instagram
While the buzz was that Priyanka Chopra would fly from the US in a charter plane to attend Raghav-Parineeti’s wedding, but now with her congratulatory message this morning on Instagram, it is being said that PeeCee might skip the wedding. Earlier today, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings," along with a picture of Parineeti.
Ahead of her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen spending some time with her daughter Malti Marie at a farm.
Priyanka was joined by her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. The actress shared a video reel on Instagram, where the three were seen playing and interacting with farm animals such as goats and birds.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
She captioned the video: “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar
Action taken under relevant Section of Unlawful Activities (...
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India
Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...
Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to invite political parties, Law Commission for views on synchronised polls
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, sk...