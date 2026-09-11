Parineeti Chopra shot Netflix debut Shaque while pregnant and says Raghav ran to Shimla the moment he found out

Parineeti Chopra discovered she was pregnant midway through filming Shaque: Trust No One, and instead of stepping away, she kept going with a production team that rearranged the entire shoot around her.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Parineeti revealed that the filming was already underway at locations in Shimla and Chail when the news came. Rather than travelling an hour each way on winding mountain roads every day, the makers arranged for her to live on set. Action sequences were reworked to suit her comfort and the director ensured she never felt guilty for a single day. "They arranged for me to stay on set so that I don't need to travel on those winding, mountainous roads every day. They made arrangements for me to live on set, so that I can just come, shoot and get my rest," she said.

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Her husband, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, did not wait to be asked. "Raghav, being Raghav, he ran to Shimla and came to be with me," she said.

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She mentioned that the show would always hold a special place — not just as her web debut but as baby Neer's too. "We joked that it was Neer's debut, along with my debut on the web. Hence, it's going to be the most special show for me, always."

Parineeti and Raghav married in Udaipur on September 24, 2023 and welcomed Neer in October 2025. Shaque, which also stars Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni and Tahir Raj Bhasin, premieres on Netflix on September 24.