Parineeti Chopra's apartment decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Actor Parineeeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged in an intimate ceremony. Ahead of their engagement, pictures and videos of Parineet’s house all lit up with fairy lights have reached social media. The festivities have clearly begun.

Here’s a video by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, which shows Parineeti’s apartment in Bandra's high-rise building lit up ahead of her engagement, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 13.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

None of her family members were spotted at the house, which is adorned with lights.

If the reports are to be believed, the duo is getting engaged in a traditional ceremony to be held at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi on May 13. It will be an evening function. Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony, which would include who’s who of the political and film fraternity.

It is being said that Parineeti and Raghav will wear colour-coordinated outfits for their engagement. Raghav’s pick is a minimalist achkan designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva and Parineeti on the other hand will wear a subtle Indian outfit by Manish Malhotra.

In the past, Parineeti has visited the designer’s house several times, which sparked rumours of her wedding with Raghav.

The two have often been spotted together on dinner dates in the recent past. In a video that got viral on Tuesday, Parineeti and Raghar were spotted exiting Delhi airport together. When the paparazzi asked them about their wedding, the two smiled.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Chamkila'. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

