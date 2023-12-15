Aastha Sharma, who plays the lead in the show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan has surprised her onscreen mom, Sneha Wagh, with a parting gift.
She presented a hand-drawn replica sketch of a photo featuring her as Neerja and Sneha as Protima, a cherished memory of their shoot in Kolkata.
Aastha shared that whenever she gets some time off the camera, she spends her free time sketching and drawing.
Talking about the same, Aastha said, “Bidding farewell to Sneha ma’am on the show felt like parting from someone who will always be special to me. Her guidance and teachings have been invaluable to me, shaping my artistic journey in more ways than one.”
The show has reached a turning point, leaving Neerja (Aastha) to navigate challenging circumstances on her own in Sonagachi, her place of residence. Throughout her journey, Neerja has overcome more than her fair share of obstacles, transforming from a naive girl to a resilient young woman, who defies societal norms.
The show witnessed a highly dramatic twist where Neerja wakes up to discover that her mother, Protima, is missing.
“I wanted to commemorate the time we spent together with a sketch. When she saw the sketch, she was overwhelmed by emotions and told me that I should pursue art as well. I feel that’s the biggest compliment for me,” said Aastha.
The Piya Abhimaani actress added, “Creating art has been my passion since I was a child, and it remains my sanctuary, a place where my creativity thrives. Despite my demanding schedule as an actor, whenever I find a moment away from the camera, I find myself sketching or doodling whatever thoughts strike me. If I weren’t an actor, I’m certain I would be an artist.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...