Parul Gulati engaged? Instagram Story sparks curiosity

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has set social media buzzing after sharing a photo on Instagram that has left fans and followers wondering if wedding bells are on the horizon.

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In the picture, Parul can be seen on a video call with a friend, sporting a visibly shocked yet excited expression while showing off a sparkling solitaire ring on the ring finger of her left hand. The candid moment, filled with excitement and surprise, quickly sparked speculation about whether the actress is officially engaged.

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While Parul has neither confirmed nor addressed the rumours, the intriguing update has left many curious about the mystery behind the ring. Questions surrounding a possible engagement, and more importantly, who the lucky person might be, have since become a talking point among her followers.