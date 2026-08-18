Parvinn Dabass is back with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

‘Log kya sochenge…’ is a thought that doesn’t cross talented and good looking actor Parvinn Dabass’ mind. Hence as his iconic film Khosla Ka Ghosla is ready with a sequel he is not unduly perturbed by comparisons which come riding with it, giving the stupendous success of the prequel. Using the analogy of cricket, ‘joh Bharat samajhata hai’ he elaborates, “A cricketer plays a new ball unmindful of who the bowler is, how many people are sitting in the stadium and whether they won the previous match or not. Similarly, I too take each film rather each scene as it comes to me minus the baggage of great expectations.”

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Of course, reimagining the cult classic’s second outing without Cherry his character is impossible for “there can’t be a Khosla Ka Ghosla without ghosla ahem Cherry.” Reprising the part of Cherry after a gap of nearly two decades is a huge challenge. He shares, “The trick lies in making it fresh. Yet I have to be conscious of the fact that Cherry is still the same person, so I can’t turn him around 180 degree for we all evolve and yet we don’t. We all carry the same germ of the idea.” But the actor in him has certainly changed from the one who was dead serious and duly took down notes to the one who is more instinctive and organic.

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Whether the new director Prashant Bhagia has been able to create the same magic which Dibakar Banerjee did in 2006 Parvinn answers in the affirmative. Besides, he adds, “With due respect, while Dibakar is great director, the credit for the success of the film has to go to the writer and the cast too, all of whom pitched in their very best.” He recalls how those were the days when there were no vanity vans and yet, “We never complained and went about our jobs with passion.” As the same team of actors reunited for the second part they took off exactly from where they had left and as Parvinn puts it “It seemed like yesterday.”

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But the fact is much time has elapsed since and so does the sequel tap into nostalgia or is aimed at new generation? He admits, “It’s difficult to arrive at the balance between the two. Yet you would be surprised to know how many young people have seen the original and are looking forward to watching Khosla Ka Ghosala 2.”

The prequel and the character of Cherry got immense love. “Precisely for Cherry is a complex character and in a comedy where everyone else has funny lines, he doesn’t.” Pravinn’s reasons for signing up any project are always instinctive. He said yes to a cameo in Sharmajee Ki Beti for he believed in the makers and the project, never mind that it was essentially driven by women characters.

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Back in time Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding taught him many lessons and the memories of the film winning the prestigious Golden Lion (Leone d'Oro), at the 58th Venice International Film Festival and missing its date with TIFF for 9/11 happened are still fresh. The aroma of home cooked food prepared by Mira’s mother too lingers on. If an opportunity to work with the gifted director presents again, he would drop all things to seize the chance. In his vast filmography he considers his comic part in Ragini MMS 2 as significant too. The actor who finds as much joy in being a family man is all excited about his next project, a big ticket production, details of which he can’t reveal at the moment.

But if you think the actor who has survived decades in the competitive filmdom has any regrets about not becoming a superstar, well he believes in the ‘attitude of gratitude.’ Sceptics might deride ‘Bollywood ke log,’ he busts presumptions and states, “Like any profession people in the film industry, from top to bottom, work very hard to provide entertainment.” Hence, he beseeches the trollers to show some respect. Meanwhile, with ‘due respect to all’ he is happy with the appreciation which has come his way for his varied portrayals. Reposing faith in life’s timing, he continues to time his shots…

“If you don’t push the envelope… toh fayda kya hai. Whenever a film is made with heart and unwavering passion, it finds it audiences,” says actor, adding, “We all have middle class values. We all like our dal chawal. That’s why Khosla Ka Ghosla resonates and so would its sequel for the idea of something being taken away from you in the wrong way still rankles.”