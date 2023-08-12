'Pasoori' singer Ali Sethi refutes marriage rumours

New Delhi, August 12
Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, who gained appreciation globally with his song, 'Pasoori', took to Instagram to deny wedding rumours, which claimed that he had secretly married New York-based painter, Salman Toor.
Quashing reports of the wedding, Ali wrote, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumour. But maybe they should help market my new release."
He also shared the link to his songs, suggesting that these rumours could potentially serve as inadvertent promotion for his work. The rumours claimed that Ali and Salman Toor were in a private ceremony in New York.
The reports stated that they were secretly dating for a while. However, Ali put a full stop to all those rumours with a befitting response on Instagram.
On the work front, Ali made his debut on Coke Studio Pakistan with the Punjabi folk song ‘Umraan langiyaan’.
‘Aaqa’, ‘Ranjish hi sahi’, ‘Chan kithan’, ‘Gulon main rang’ and ‘Chandni raat’ are some of his other prominent songs besides 'Pasoori'.
In November, he is all set to perform in Dubai.
