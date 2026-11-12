Pataudi farms to plate: Soha Ali Khan sows the seeds of better nutrition

What if the secret to better health began not in the kitchen, but in the fields? Actor and author Soha Ali Khan is taking this idea quite literally by bringing biofortified farming to the historic Pataudi family farms in Haryana.

In partnership with Better Nutrition, India's first biofortified food brand, Soha has kick-started the cultivation of iron- and zinc-rich wheat across nearly 45 acres of family farmland this rabi season. The crop, sown in November 2026, is expected to be harvested in April 2027, with the produce finding its way into the brand's atta range.

But this is more than a farming initiative. Soha has also invested in Better Nutrition and come on board as its brand ambassador, signalling her commitment to making everyday food more nutritious.

For Soha, the association has a deeply personal connection. Farming has been part of the Pataudi family’s legacy for generations, and she sees biofortification as an opportunity to give this tradition a meaningful new direction.

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"What excites me about biofortification is that it makes the food itself more nutritious, without changing what we eat," she says, highlighting how important this is for families, particularly growing children.

Making everyday food work harder for health

While conversations around nutrition often revolve around supplements and fortified products, biofortification takes a different route. Instead of adding nutrients during food processing, it improves the nutritional value of crops right from the seed.

The idea is simple: grow wheat and rice that naturally contain higher levels of essential nutrients such as iron and zinc, and make these staples part of everyday meals.

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In a country where iron and zinc deficiencies remain a concern across income groups, this approach could make a meaningful difference. After all, atta and rice are regular features on Indian dining tables. Improving their nutritional quality means families can benefit without having to change their food habits or cooking routines. Better Nutrition uses specially developed biofortified seeds and scientific nutrient testing.

From family fields to neighbouring farms

The Pataudi initiative is also looking beyond the first harvest. Better Nutrition and Soha plan to extend biofortified cultivation to rice from the coming kharif season and gradually bring more farmland under the programme.

There is another important ambition: encouraging farmers in neighbouring villages to adopt biofortified seeds. The company plans to support them with agronomy guidance, nutrient testing and an assured buyback arrangement for their produce.

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According to Prateek Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Better Nutrition, the partnership reflects the need to make nutrition a priority at the agricultural level itself. With Soha and her family embracing the concept on land they have cultivated for generations, the initiative could encourage more landowners and farming communities to follow suit.

A growing celebrity movement with a purpose

Soha is not the first celebrity to take this journey with Better Nutrition. Actor Varun Dhawan earlier became the first public figure to adopt biofortified farming with the brand on his own farm, drawing attention to the connection between agriculture and everyday nutrition.

The movement also has the support of Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who is an investor and brand ambassador, and MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, who serves as the brand's culinary advisor.

The company says it has received interest from more than 40 public figures, business families and private landowners keen to explore biofortified farming. It is now opening its farming model to private landowners, offering seeds, cultivation support, nutrient testing and buyback arrangements.

Reconnecting the farm and the food on our plates

Behind Better Nutrition is Lucknow-based Greenday Farmer Solutions, founded in 2017 by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar. After six years of agricultural research and building its farmer and procurement network, the company launched the consumer brand in 2024.

Today, it works with more than 24,000 farmers across Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Its product range includes biofortified wheat atta, Sonamoti atta, Sona Masoori and Kalanamak rice, ragi atta, dals and millets.

With Soha Ali Khan bringing her family's agricultural legacy into the conversation, biofortification is getting a fresh spotlight. The larger message is worth noting: healthier eating need not always mean changing what goes on our plates. Sometimes, it simply means changing what goes into the soil.

And if the Pataudi fields are any indication, the future of nutrition may well begin with a seed.