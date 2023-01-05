'Pathaan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika on b'day: ‘Always proud and wishing for you to scale new heights’

Mumbai, January 5
On Deepika Padukone's 37th birthday on Thursday, her 'Pathaan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan penned a note of appreciation for the actress and said that he is "proud and always wishing her to scale new heights".
To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love... pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2023
Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he shared a new look of Deepika's character from their film and wrote: “To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heightsa happy birthdaya lots of lovea#Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
This will be the fourth time SRK and Deepika would be seen sharing screen space together.
The two have previously worked in films such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.
'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.
The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box-office.
'Pathaan', produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25.
IANS
