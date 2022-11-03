Pathaan teaser released by Shah Rukh Khan

It was a special day on Wednesday (November 2) as Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan turned 57. To mark the occasion, SRK treated fans with the teaser of his upcoming film, Pathaan. In it, one can see Shah Rukh Khan drenched in blood as he fights against others. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also make an appearance. SRK shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "… #PathaanTeaser out now! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023." At the end of the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai."
Greet fans on birthday
Like every year, thousands of fans gathered outside SRK's residence Mannat in Bandra area of Mumbai. Several videos of fans flying down from all over the world to greet him on his birthday have been going viral on social media. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters long with them. Meanwhile, SRK stepped outside and greeted the fans with his signature pose.
