Pathaan to release on January 25, 2023

After a lot of anticipation and excitement, Yash Raj Films has finally announced the release date of Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023. The makers announced the date on Wednesday by releasing a small teaser, where we get to see Deepika and John exchanging intense dialogues. But the one thing that completely got fans hooked was the entry of Shah Rukh Khan. The King is back. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan seems to be high on action. — TMS
