‘Pathaan’ trailer to be out on January 10

Recently there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will not release this month. However, the film will hit cinemas on the set date — January 25. And, the trailer of Pathaan will be unveiled on social media on January 10. A source revealed, “Mark the date. Pathaan’s trailer is being released on Jan 10. The teaser sent internet into a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown! The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big scale action lovers.” — TMS
