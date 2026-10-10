Pause, breathe, reset: On World Mental Health Day, actors share what mental well-being means to them

This World Mental Health Day, actors Sherleen Dutt, Jyoti Tiwari, Aditya Khurana, Delnaaz Irani, Arhaan Khan and Aadesh Chaudhary share their thoughts on handling life’s pressures, setting boundaries and recognising when it’s time to put their own needs first.

Filter the noise: Delnaaz Irani

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In this industry, you are constantly being watched, judged and critiqued—not just for your work, but for how you look, your weight or your personal choices. Over the years, I’ve learnt to filter the noise. I remind myself that public opinion is fleeting, but my self-worth is permanent. I protect my peace by surrounding myself with an inner circle of family, my partner, and true friends who love me for Delnaaz the person, not Delnaaz the actor. When you love what you do, it's very easy to just keep running. But my body and mind have their own ways of raising a red flag. For me, the warning sign is a loss of joy in everyday things. When I start feeling constantly exhausted, irritated by minor issues, or emotionally drained, I know I’ve hit a wall. That’s my cue to hit the pause button, step back, and just breathe.

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Reconnect with life: Sherleen Dutt

I've learnt that protecting my mental peace has to be a priority. Not every situation needs a reaction, and sometimes walking away from what disturbs your peace is also a form of self-respect. Earlier, I would say yes to things because I didn't want to disappoint people, but with time I've understood the importance of setting boundaries. Saying no doesn't mean being rude or distant. I'm also learning not to compare my real life with someone else's highlight reel on social media. Whenever it feels overwhelming, I consciously step away, disconnect from social media and reconnect with real life.

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Need to slow down: Jyoti Tiwari

I’ve realised that saying “I’m not okay” doesn’t make us weak. We are human, and it’s completely normal to have difficult days. Being in the public eye means dealing with opinions and criticism, but I’ve learnt not to take everything personally. I listen to genuine feedback, but I don’t let every comment affect me. I also pay attention to my mind and body when I feel exhausted, irritated or disconnected, because that’s when I know I need to slow down. I remind myself that difficult phases are temporary, and setting boundaries, saying no and stepping away from social media help me protect my peace.

Learn to say no: Aditya Khurana

I’ve learnt that you don’t always have to be strong or have everything figured out. Some days can be difficult, and it’s okay to acknowledge that. Being in this profession, there will always be opinions, expectations and comparisons, but I try to remind myself why I started in the first place. I’ve also understood that rest is not wasting time and saying no is not being selfish. Sometimes disconnecting, spending time with people who genuinely matter and simply giving yourself space can make a big difference.

Reset your mind: Arhaan Khan

I’ve started looking at mental well-being as something that needs everyday attention, not just something you think about when life gets difficult. For me, it’s about knowing when to slow down, being honest with myself and not carrying every problem into the next day. This industry can be unpredictable, so I’ve learnt to focus on what is in my control rather than constantly worrying about what isn’t. I also believe having the right people around you makes a huge difference. A simple conversation, some time away from work or doing something you genuinely enjoy can sometimes reset your mind more than you realise.

Balance is the key: Aadesh Chaudhary

I’ve realised that mental peace doesn’t come from having a perfect life, but from learning how to deal with whatever life brings. There are days when things don’t go as planned, and I’ve learnt not to let one difficult moment define my entire day or my mindset. In our profession, there is always pressure to prove yourself and keep moving, but sometimes the best thing you can do is pause and breathe. I try to stay connected to people who keep me grounded and remind myself that work is an important part of life, but it is not my entire life. For me, balance is about knowing when to push forward and when to simply let things be.