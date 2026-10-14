Pawan Sachdevaa to ‘recast’ Indian craftsmanship for a new generation at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI

“RECAST is about taking something familiar and looking at it differently, respecting where it comes from while asking where it can go next,” says fashion designer Pawan Sachdevaa. He’s all set to unveil RECAST — Recasting the Familiar, Redefining the Modern Silhouette at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI on October 17 at 6:30 pm.

The collection explores the meeting point of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary tailoring, bringing the richness of traditional textiles into a wardrobe informed by denim, workwear, urban dressing and modern proportions. Instead of replicating familiar forms, RECAST distils their essence and gives them a distinctly contemporary expression.

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Bandhani, shibori, kasuti and kantha are reinterpreted through a modern, gender-fluid vocabulary. Kala cotton khadi, khadi silk, matka silk, Habutai silk, bouclé and denim create a dialogue between texture and structure, rawness and refinement. Structured jackets, relaxed tailoring, utility separates, coats, shirts and fluid trousers become canvases for handcrafted interventions and contemporary textile treatments including acid wash, enzyme wash, stone wash and ombré dyeing.

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The colour story moves through indigo, ecru, black and mustard, drawing from the depth, warmth and organic character of Indian textiles and natural dyes. The result is a wardrobe that moves between luxury streetwear, modern workwear and formal dressing, without losing the identity of the craft at its core.

For Sachdevaa, RECAST is less about looking back and more about translating forward. It brings together heritage and modernity, craft and construction, irregularity and precision. The collection proposes a new way of looking at familiar Indian elements — not as nostalgia, but as raw material for contemporary fashion.

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With over 27 years of experience, Sachdevaa has built his design practice around impeccable fit, detailing and refined, versatile essentials. His label was launched in 1999 and has developed a distinct presence in Indian menswear, with a retail presence in Delhi and an international footprint across Europe and the Middle-East.

The ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 at New Delhi is on till October 18, and would see the participation of Manish Malhotra, Namrata Joshipura, Amit Aggarwal and more.