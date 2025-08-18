Paytm founder to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’  

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will feature on “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on August 23. The trailer for the episode released on Monday, confirming Sharma’s first-ever appearance on streaming platform Netflix.

His appearance on the show comes shortly after Paytm transitioned to full Indian ownership and returned to profitability — a development that industry watchers describe as a defining moment for the fintech major.

Market observers note that Paytm remains India’s largest merchant payments platform for enterprises and MSMEs, with leadership in QR code payments, soundbox devices, and card machines, supported by a vast merchant network.

The Netflix episode is expected to highlight Sharma’s entrepreneurial journey and Paytm’s pivotal role in shaping India’s digital payments landscape. Observers say the timing underscores the brand’s renewed growth cycle, projecting confidence and reinforcing Paytm’s connection with its core audience.