Home / Entertainment / PeeCee’s The Bluff is Prime Video's most-watched film with 300.3 million views

PeeCee’s The Bluff is Prime Video's most-watched film with 300.3 million views

TNS
Updated At : 05:36 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Priyanka Chopra
Hollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra continues to dominate global streaming charts as her action-adventure film The Bluff not only trended at #1 on Amazon Prime Video, but has now topped the platform's most-watched movies list with a staggering 300.3 million views and counting.The film has been gaining strong traction among audiences for its gripping narrative and intense action, with Priyanka's fierce pirate avatar and commanding performance becoming one of the biggest highlights.
Speaking about working with Priyanka while filming The Bluff, director Frank E. Flowers reflected on her dedication and relentless work ethic. He shared that, “Priyanka is a beast. Like, she will show up, she will give you an emotional scene, she will do her fight, then she'll go take care of her daughter. And, and, you know, and it's just so beautiful to watch her work ethic. By the way, we don't even know where her trailer was. We'd just be like, she's here. Every day we get a Priyanka like, 'I'm here, I'm right at work. What are we doing?'”

Flowers further emphasised that for a director, having an actor with such commitment and energy was rare. He explained that Priyanka approached the role with complete dedication, always ready to push boundaries and deliver her best on set. “She was all in, and she's such a badass. It was a gift as a director to have, it's like driving a Ferrari.” Through these words, Flowers highlighted not just Priyanka’s talent, but also the passion and professionalism she brought to the film, qualities that helped elevate The Bluff into one of the most talked-about releases on streaming today.

