Faridabad’s Adya Mishra seamlessly showcased her versatility by singing Mee Raat Takali, from the 1977 classic Marathi film Jait Re Jait, and Dil Ke Armaan Aansuo Mein Bah Gaye, from the 1982 film Nikaah in singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 14.

Complimenting Adya’s performance, Raj Babbar said, “Your singing is infused with emotion. I must say, Salma Agha, who herself was a singer and actor in the song Dil Ke Armaan Aansuo Mein Bah Gaye, must have sung with the same passion as you did. Coming to Mee Raat Takali, the visuals of the song evoked a sense of inspiration and aspiration and these are the exact qualities I felt during your performance. Your singing reminded me of Smita Patil on whom the song was picturised upon.”

Judge Shreya Ghoshal also told the celebrity guests that Adya, who is a star performer, is just 17-year-old, and yet, with the power of her voice, she has successfully managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone! Complimenting Adya, Shreya said, “The emotions conveyed through your performance will be etched in our memories for years to come. The way you delivered the songs was truly exceptional, and I must acknowledge that you possess extraordinary talent. It brings me immense joy to have you on Indian Idol!”

Salma also shared, “You are in perfect harmony with your singing, the melody and rhythm reflect a meticulous process, and I appreciated that when listening to you sing. You truly understand your craft!”

