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Home / Entertainment / Person should retire few seconds before death: Akshay Kumar

Person should retire few seconds before death: Akshay Kumar

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ANI
Updated At : 03:52 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, top second right, Disha Patani, top left, Akshay Kumar, bottom right, and Arshad Warsi during the trailer launch event of the film Welcome to the Jungle, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Akshay Kumar believes that a person should take retirement only a few seconds before their death and must strive to "work" to live a long life.

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At the trailer launch of Welcome To Jungle in Mumbai on Thursday, Akshay Kumar spoke on the importance of work in life, saying that the thought of retiring from the industry usually gets overpowered by his years of discipline towards his job.

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When asked about taking retirement from acting after spending over three decades in the film industry, "Yes, I do, but after five seconds, I remember that I have to go for a shooting. So, it happens for five seconds. Then I think that I'll retire the next day. Then I wake up at 4 in the morning and it repeats. So, 36 years have passed by doing this."

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The actor also shared a list of household chores he would be doing if he took retirement from the job. "What will happen if I retire? I'll get a job as an electrician, sitting at home. I'll become a dog walker. I'll become a gardener. I'll get all the household chores. I think I should go to work. I won't retire. That will be better," added Akshay.

The Welcome actor asked his fans to keep working for a long life and should only retire when on their deathbed.

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"Honestly, I think the word is wrong: retire. A person should retire only when they have five seconds left to die. While dying, he'll say, 'Brother, I'm retiring.' That will be better. Don't worry about retirement. Keep working. If you want a long life, keep working," said Akshay Kumar.

After treating fans with teasers and glimpses of its massive star cast for months, the makers of Welcome To The Jungle have finally unveiled the film's trailer, offering a first look at what appears to be a comedy packed with action and larger-than-life characters.

The over four-minute-long trailer was released on Thursday and puts Akshay Kumar at the centre of the madness. The film follows a group on a mission to track down a once-famous actor, played by Akshay, whose career has taken a hit after a string of unsuccessful films.

Apart from Akshay and Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal YadavDaler Mehndi and Aftab Shivdasani among others. It is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film is slated to hit theatres on June 26.

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