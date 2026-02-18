DT
Home / Entertainment / Petals and palette: Celebrating specially-abled artists ahead of Chandigarh’s 54th Rose Festival

Petals and palette: Celebrating specially-abled artists ahead of Chandigarh’s 54th Rose Festival

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:48 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
The 54th Annual Rose Festival is set to begin on February 20 at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden with preparations in full swing and a wide range of events planned for visitors.Adding an emotional dimension to the festivities, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi is organising an exhibition titled ‘Voices of Resilience’, featuring specially-abled artists from Tricity. The exhibition highlights the works of artists who have overcome physical challenges, taking visitors from the tangible world of form and colour into a metaphysical realm of meaning, emotion and spiritual consciousness.
The exhibition features 23 talented specially-abled artists, alongside two guest artists, Parveen Kumar and Mandeep Singh Manu. It opened on Tuesday at 5.00 pm at the CKLA Underpass Gallery, connecting Sector 17 and the Rose Garden and would remain open until February 24.

This year’s festival promises to blend natural beauty with artistic expression, celebrating resilience, creativity and the human spirit.

