Pete Davidson to exit Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson is reportedly set to leave Saturday Night Live (SNL) following its 47th season finale. Davidson, who debuted on the show at the age of 20, since then has managed to establish himself as an ace comedian and a notable performer.

For his time on the show, he has been embroiled in a number of conflicts over the years, receiving criticism from the Catholic Church to even the Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

The actor’s off-screen conduct has often fuelled Davidson’s bad boy reputation, leading to constant discussion about his status as an SNL performer. Now, it seems that Pete and SNL have finally reached an agreement with the actor leaving the show. Another reason could be the actor’s busy schedule in recent months. Meanwhile, Davidson will voice Marmaduke in the animated Marmaduke and will be seen in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies later this year.