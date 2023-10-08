Phata poster nikla Archie

Agastya Nanda, the rising sensation, has been garnering widespread attention for all the right reasons as he steps into the shoes of Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The makers unveiled his character poster, describing him as ‘thoda boy next door, thoda dil ka chor’.

At a recent media interaction, on being asked how similar Agastya is to his character, he revealed, “Something that we share in common is our love for music. Archie loves music. He has the ability to make you feel and deal with a lot of emotions and that’s where we are kind of similar.”

Speaking about his role model, he added, “My role model is my dadi, Ritu Nanda. She isn’t with us anymore, but I have always aspired to be like her. I wish to give people around me the same positivity and love.”