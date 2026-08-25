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Home / Entertainment / ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ director Kuku Kohli dies of heart attack at 77

‘Phool Aur Kaante’ director Kuku Kohli dies of heart attack at 77

Kuku Kohli was feeling uncomfortable and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:01 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Kuku Kohli. Image credit/Instagram @kukukohli_official
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Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, whose 1991 film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ launched Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood career, died on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. He was 77.

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"He was feeling uncomfortable and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday. He passed away due to a massive heart attack around 4.30 pm," Kohli's filmmaker friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

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Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, worked under Raj Kapoor and other filmmakers before making his directorial debut with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’.

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He then went on to direct films such as ‘Kohrram’, ‘Suhaag’, ‘Haqeeqat’, ‘Anari No 1’, ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’ and ‘Woh Tera Naam Tha’.

He is survived by his actor wife Aruna Arani and two daughters from a previous marriage.

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The last rites will be held on Wednesday at the Oshwira crematorium.

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