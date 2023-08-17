Phool Singh, who plays Brijkishore Sharma in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, talks about the show

Tell us about your character, Brijkishore.
My character in this show is Shakti’s uncle. Shakti’s father and his wife die in the Kedarnath incident, and their daughter Shakti lives with us. I love my niece more than my own children.
How has it been like collaborating with Prateek Sharma on this project?
The entire team at Studio LSD is so nice. Prateek Sharma is such a nice person, and I pray to God that this industry has more producers like him.
Are there any interesting incidents from the sets that you would like to share with us?
The shooting has just begun. There’s a huge Shivling at the entry point and when I see Nandi sitting, I feel like I’ve entered my home, not the sets.
