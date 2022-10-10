Photo exhibition on Dadumajra highlights the ugly side of City Beautiful

Tribune News Service

Piles of garbage dumped atop each other posing a grave risk for communities living on the margins and animals who thrive on the unsegregated waste, these are some of the compelling images from a photo exhibition on the Dadumajra dumping ground, which was inaugurated on Friday. The exhibition is organised by Warrior Moms, a mothers’ network for clean air at Punjab Kala Bhawan. It consists of several photos clicked by renowned photographer Ritesh Taksande, showing the plight of communities living around the Dadumajra dumping ground.

The exhibition will also have a Know Your Rights campaign, which will help residents take up issues related to waste and pollution with the right authorities to ensure timely action.