Photographer Dev Inder’s exhibition in Chandigarh is all about the play of light and shade

Dev Inder’s love for the camera started in the era of black and white photography. It has continued ever since. His photography exhibition in Chandigarh, Beyond the Frame Reimagining Reality, is a collection of 38 frames, capturing a beautiful play of light and shade, meandering roads and everyday objects — a bench, a towel, even a shoe.

Most of the frames in monochrome bring about the beauty of everyday world. The beautiful strands of light sifting through a wooden bench; different brick combinations side by side, a tiny chair sitting pretty in a huge room.

There are a few frames in colour as well; red, blue and green seem to be his favourite hues. Even simple concrete path with twigs gathered in corners make for a frame of beauty. Chandigarh reflects in these frames, whether it’s the drop-shaped bins with ‘use me’ written on it; even in grey, the pink screams through.

There is an installation too — worn clothes, old tomes and signs of rural life. “This is a testament of the time machine that we have hopped on, a reminder of the time not too far,” shares the septuagenarian photographer.

About his love for black and white, Dev Inder says, “It’s been 48 years that I have been into photography and monochromes stay my favourite!” The exhibition is dedicated to Dev Inder’s brother S Partap Singh, whom he lost in 2023. The exhibition that opened on October 25 is on at Sobha Singh Art Gallery, Punjab Arts Council-16, Chandigarh. — TNS

(On till October 30)