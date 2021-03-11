Pic of Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan sitting together at IIFA 2022 ceremony goes viral... 'matured people', declares fan

Mumbai, June 5
A picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan sitting just one seat apart at the recently-concluded 22nd edition of IIFA awards 2022 has taken over the internet.
The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, shows Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the main award ceremony held on Saturday night.
View this post on Instagram
In the image, the two actors are seen having a deep conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row.
Fans could not seem to control their excitement on seeing the two actors together.
A user wrote: "Good to see them together... Matured people." Another wrote: "Abhishek and Salman in one frame." IANS
