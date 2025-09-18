Pistols connect Disha Patani house firing case to Sidhu Moosewala murder? Here is what we know 

Police investigating the September 12 firing outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly have recovered high-end foreign firearms from two suspects killed in an encounter.

Among the weapons seized were Turkish-made Zigana pistols and Austrian Glock pistols, both used by notorious criminal networks operating in North India.

The two gunmen, identified as Arun and Ravindra, were killed in a police operation in Ghaziabad.

Reports confirmed they were carrying both Glock and Zigana pistols, the latter are increasingly smuggled into India via drones from Pakistan and through air cargo routes from Nepal.

“Ravindra and Arun were the two accused identified during the investigation, and two more individuals who were hired for reconnaissance were also identified. The two accused who fired are found to be working for the Goldy Brar gang, and Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the attack via social media… The gang was worked out, and the two shooters were shot down in an encounter," ADG Yash told ANI.

Zigana pistols have been used in several high-profile assassinations, including the killings of gangster Atiq Ahmed and singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Prized by gangsters for their lightweight design, high capacity (15 rounds), and resistance to overheating, the Zigana model has become a weapon of choice for criminal outfits such as the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

Sources in the investigation revealed that Nepal-sourced Zigana pistols cost around Rs 6 lakh, while those smuggled via drones from Pakistan cost roughly Rs 4 lakh, making them more accessible and in greater demand among gangs.

The attack on Disha Patani’s house is believed to have been carried out by five shooters affiliated with the Goldy Brar gang.

Police say the assailants arrived in Bareilly on September 11 and used two motorcycles—a black Splendor and a white Apache—for reconnaissance outside the actor’s home.

However, one shooter reportedly fell ill and returned, leaving four to execute the plan. Authorities have so far scanned over 2,000 CCTV footage clips to track the suspects’ movements before and after the incident, and a search is ongoing for the remaining accused.