The Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, will showcase Punjabi play Sohni Mahiwal, written by Ekam Maanuke and inspired by Professor Balwant Gargi’s play Sohni. Shows will be held from May 27 to 31 from 6:30 pm onwards at the Studio Theatre of the Department.

