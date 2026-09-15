Playground Season 5 Winner: Madhuja Ghoshal of Tejasswi Prakash’s Raging Centaurs lifts trophy

Madhuja Ghoshal of Tejasswi Prakash’s Raging Centaurs has emerged as the winner of Playground Season 5, taking home the coveted trophy and a ₹10 lakh cash prize and earning the title of the season’s ‘Asli Mastermind’.

After weeks of intense gaming battles, strategic gameplay and unexpected twists, Prime Video concluded the fifth season of its popular gaming reality show with Madhuja emerging as the Ultimate Winner.

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The finale saw the arrival of the season’s final Agent of Chaos, Karan Kundrra, who entered the Playground house for an entertaining conversation with the finalists. He also encouraged Tejasswi Prakash and Elvish Yadav to put their differences aside. In an emotional moment, Elvish apologised to Tejasswi.

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Adding to the entertainment, the cast of Heartbeats Season 2 — Harsh Beniwal, Shivani Joshi and Yuvraj Dua — entered the Playground house for a playful ‘check-up camp’, offering the finalists their own remedies before the ultimate challenge.

The grand finale brought the Top 3 — Madhuja Ghoshal, Simar Sethi and Prateik Jain — together for the final IRL challenge, with their mentors Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav and Aarush Bhola joining them in the battle.

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Following the final challenge, Power Phoenixes finished third, while KO Krakens secured the second position. Tejasswi Prakash’s Raging Centaurs ultimately clinched the title. KO Krakens’ Simar Sethi was also named the season’s Gaming MVP for his standout performance throughout the competition.

Talking about her journey and victory, Madhuja Ghoshal said, “This win honestly feels amazing, especially when I look back at everything that happened through the season. I started with the Power Phoenixes under Aarush and later got the opportunity to swap to the Raging Centaurs, and I’m so happy I took that chance. It was a big decision for me, but it helped me find my confidence and believe in myself even more.”

She added, “Having Tejasswi ma’am as my mentor made the journey even more special. She constantly encouraged me, backed me and pushed me to give my best. I’m so grateful to her, my entire Raging Centaurs team, and to see all of it end with me lifting the trophy feels truly amazing.”

Tejasswi Prakash celebrates first win as mentor

Speaking bout her first Playground win as a mentor, Tejasswi Prakash said, “Winning Playground in my very first season as a mentor is honestly the best way to start. And to see Madhuja take the trophy home makes it even more special. She came into this game with confidence, took on every challenge and never let the pressure get to her.”

“I loved watching her play with her own mind and prove that she had what it takes to go all the way. There’s something special about seeing two girls come into a game like this and make their own space. I’m incredibly proud of Madhuja and the entire Raging Centaurs team — we had a blast, we fought hard and we got the win!” she added.

With its fifth season, Playground continued to blend gaming, strategy, entertainment and reality competition, keeping audiences engaged with unpredictable gameplay and high-stakes challenges.