Playing a mother

Describe your character, Bela, in the show?

Bela is idealistic and trusting; her simplicity is what defines her. She is a doting mother, dedicated daughter-in-law and a loving wife, who unconditionally supports her family, especially when it comes to supporting any sort of decision made by her husband, Ankush. The most beautiful part about Bela’s character is that she possesses a natural motherly instinct, which I hope I have been able to bring alive in the show.

Despite not being a mother in real life, who or what has been your primary inspiration for portraying this role?

Mothers around me are my biggest inspiration. I love observing people and that has helped me prepare for the role of Bela. I also draw inspiration from the Gilmore Girls, as the mother-daughter bond portrayed in the series is the best I have seen by far. There is always a sense of motherhood within you, and I believe we grow up watching our mothers taking care of us, and we naturally imbibe these qualities.

What’s it like working with children, all of whom play pivotal roles?

It has been amazing. I haven’t been around children that much. Working with these amazing and bright kids has allowed me to reconnect with my inner child. Their innocence and love are so pure that no extra effort is required to make the scene look real. We do all our scenes so effortlessly, and they are amazing actors. The passion for acting is visible in them.

How would you describe your bond with Manav Gohil?

Manav is like having a big brother on the set. Very few people know Manav is also very spiritual, and it has been a delight for me to discuss my thoughts with him. He is also very mischievous on set, and we are always laughing when he is around.

Does working alongside children bring out your inner child?

Working with children does bring out my inner child. It’s been great working with these children. Children are so pure; they never have an ulterior motive. It has helped me find that innocence within myself. The vibe of the set changes and lights up when children are on set.

Reflecting on your journey from radio to television, how would you characterise this transition?

I began my career in TV first. Radio was an experiment, when I didn’t have work and felt lost in life. I am thankful for that experience because it helped me discover another talent within myself.

It’s unusual for people to opt for an auto as their mode of transport; what influenced your decision to take this step?

Auto is like a love story for me. Someone rode that Tuktuk for me from Kathmandu to India under difficult circumstances. It was such a beautiful gesture that I decided to purchase an auto and drive it regularly, and, now, it has become my identity! I enjoy the unconventional ride.

Being part of both the Marathi and mainstream industry, how do you perceive the content differences between the two?

I feel Marathi content is driven by its richness because of the abundance of great literature in Marathi. However, the Hindi entertainment industry naturally has a broader and larger reach. Even in Bollywood, many films are adaptations of Marathi movies. I believe the content is notably strong in the Marathi industry.