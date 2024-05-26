Playing a mother

Sukhada Khandkekar, the reigning queen of the Marathi entertainment industry, is ready to captivate hearts as Saraswati in Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming drama Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Jaipur, this poignant tale of love, loss and redemption echoes a mother’s hope of reuniting with her two daughters who were tragically separated by a wicked scheme. And, as fate would have it, the paths of Saraswati, Vedika and Koel will unknowingly converge under unexpected circumstances. Together, they will confront the forces who tore their family apart.

About the character, Sukhada Khandkekar says, “In this show, you will experience multiple emotions because it’s a power-packed combination of thrill, love, loss and redemption. As I am becoming ‘Saraswati’ through each passing day, I am realising that living with the hope of reuniting with the ‘missing loved ones’ in one’s life is painfully difficult. Those people who are living with this pain, every single day for years, are the real warriors for me. The story is beautifully written.”