Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me: Diljit Dosanjh

What do you get when you mix an eccentric billionaire’s mysterious murder, a dysfunctional family full of secrets and a detective who brings his own brand of wit, quirks, charm, and chaos to every clue? Yes, that’s Detective Sherdil!

ZEE5 recently unveiled the trailer of the most anticipated show starring global icon Diljit Dosanjh as a genius investigator who cuts through chaos with charm. This whodunit unfolds in the moody streets of Budapest, where nothing is what it seems, and everyone has something to hide. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, Kashmira Irani and more, this murder mystery promises to keep you guessing till the very last twist. Not a perfect family! Not a classic murder! Not the same old detective.

“Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me. The attitude of the character is something that I have tried to portray differently. Hope audiences enjoy this character and the film,” shared Diljit, who recently won over the fashion brigade with his Maharaja outing at Met Gala.

On the occasion of the trailer launch on Monday, ZEE5 shared the trailer on their Instagram handle and wrote, “A murder with many suspects. And a sher with the chaabi to everyone’s dil. Are you ready?”

So basically, Diljit plays Sherlock for the goras, Byomkesh Bakshi for desis and Karamchand for his ‘mummy papa’.

The plot of the film revolves around a flamboyant billionaire business tycoon (Boman Irani), who is found gruesomely murdered in Budapest.

Detective Sherdil (Diljit) is an unorthodox investigator, who has a knack for solving murder cases. By his side is Natasha (Diana Penty), a poised and brilliant investigator with a mind as sharp as her presence is striking.

As the two dig deeper into the tangled web of family secrets, betrayals and billion-dollar motives, the case becomes increasingly twisted and unpredictable, as shown in the trailer.

As the investigation continues, a gripping game of deceit unfolds where every suspect harbours a secret that changes the narrative of the story.

The film is directed and edited by Ravi Chhabriya. On collaborating with Diljit, Ravi said, “From day one, I knew we needed a detective who could balance charm, wit, and a bit of swagger — and Diljit brought all of that and more. The way he got the character to life; and gave it a pulse, a whole new energy that made our vision feel more real.”

Detective Sherdil is presented by Zafar’s banner AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment. It is a Maurya Entertainment Production. Chhabriya and Zafar have also penned the script with Sagar Bajaj

The film is set to premiere on Zee5 on June 20.