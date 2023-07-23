Pollywood calling

Actress Amyra Dastur will be seen in three back-to-back Punjabi films. Her first Punjabi film is set to release on August 18. It’s the story of four girls who come together to kidnap a high-ranking politician and bring him to justice for harassing college girls. The film is directed by Prem Singh Sidhu.

Her second film is opposite Jassie Gill. It is called Furteela and is a slice-of-life college story. The third one, a romcom titled Anyhow Mitti Pao, is helmed by Janjot Singh. Its team recently wrapped their first schedule in the UK.