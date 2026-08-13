Pooja Bedi calls her teenage relationship with Aditya Pancholi 'tumultuous' and says she will not discuss it anymore

Pooja Bedi has spoken about her relationship with Aditya Pancholi for what she suggests may be the last time. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani's podcast, the actress described it as "a very tumultuous space" and said she was barely 18 when it began, having just returned from the US and stepped into films. Pancholi was married to actress Zarina Wahab at the time. "It was very much an experience. Let's just put it that way," she said.

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The reason she will not go further is straightforward. Pancholi has two grown children, and Bedi does not think it is fair to keep dragging his past into the present. "If people want to read about it, they can Google it. But it is not fair to the children to have this brought up again and again," she said.

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The two still occasionally cross paths at industry events. The interaction, by her own description, is minimal. "You can be civil, look away and walk away," she said.

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The conversation also touched on marriage, infidelity and her parents Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi. On affairs within marriages, Bedi was measured. "It is never about the other woman. It is always about the couple because they have a commitment to each other," she said, adding that an outsider can only enter where a void already exists.

As for her own future, she has been engaged to Maneck Contractor for eight years and has no plans to marry. "The commitment is enough. After that, all you are really doing is signing a piece of paper and getting the government involved in your love life," she said.

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She was previously married to Farhan Furniturewala from 1994 to 2003. The two share children Alaya F and Omar.