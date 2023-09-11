Pooja Bhatt reveals Shah Rukh Khan's insight on her father's kiss controversy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

Pooja Bhatt recently addressed the controversial lip kiss she shared with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, in a candid interview. This kiss had caused quite a stir in the industry.

During her chat with Siddharth Kanan, Pooja revealed that she has no regrets about the kiss and discussed her father's decision to remarry, emphasising her lack of insecurity about it.

Pooja expressed her absence of remorse for the kiss and shared that Shah Rukh Khan had told her that children often seek kisses from their parents. She likened herself to a forever youthful child in her father's eyes.

She summed it up, "I see it simply, and a frozen moment can be interpreted both accurately and inaccurately."

She described it as an innocent moment and stated that she couldn't spend her life defending it, cautioning against misinterpreting a father-daughter bond.

It's noteworthy that Mahesh Bhatt addressed the controversy surrounding the lip kiss in an interview, stating that if Pooja hadn't been his daughter, he would have married her, which had caused quite a commotion.

Mahesh Bhatt was formerly married to Kiran Bhatt and has two children with her, Pooja and Rahul. He later found love with Soni Razdan, with whom he has Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

#Shah Rukh Khan