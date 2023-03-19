Pooja Dey shares the reason for staying away from television

Actress Pooja Dey made her acting debut with the show Dating in the Dark. Post that, she was seen in the series Gandii Baat 5 and film Sanak, directed by Vikram Bhatt. Now, she is preparing to appear in a short film titled Oas. The actress has stayed away from television for a long time. Explaining the reason for her decision, she says, “I made my acting debut with Dating in the Dark and after that show I seriously had no desire to do a television show. I received numerous offers but the problem with TV is that it is time-consuming. I wasn’t ready to play a character on television as it’s a long-term commitment. I rejected a lot of offers because I wanted to do something else and not box myself into a character.”
Pooja further adds, “It often happens on television that makers focus on the same kind of content because that’s the choice of the audience. And being an actor, I want to be experimental and play interesting characters to explore the artist inside me. I am very choosy about the kind of roles I take up because that decides the fate of my career. I don’t want to look repetitive and that’s the reason I am not taking up offers of television shows.”
